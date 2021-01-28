“Time to Talk”: Free Counseling for Local Teens

Suicide became the second leading cause of death in Black children ages 10 to 14 as of 2018, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. That same study showed the third leading cause of death in black adolescents ages 15 to 19 is dying by suicide.

Lady Jade of Dallas-based syndicated radio show Dede in the Morning has taken those statistics to heart. She is using her nonprofit, Project16, to not only raise awareness when it comes to teens and their mental health but doing something about it.

Since Jade founded Project16, they have done countless activities that include events like space camp, etiquette training and events for minority youth to experience things they may not otherwise can.

Jade and a handful of North Texas counselors are getting together for the 'Time to Talk' program. It will be offered to a select number of teens for free.

Space is limited and they will stop accepting applications Friday, January 29.