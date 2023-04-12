Timberview High School Student in Arlington Brings Loaded Gun to Campus, Arrested

A Timberview High School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school Wednesday.

According to Mansfield ISD, the student was arrested and is in police custody. All students and staff are safe according to the ISD.

According to the Timberview High School principal, a parent notification led to the search of the student's backpack in the administrative offices where the gun was found.

Increased police presence will be on campus moving forward, along with additional random wand searches. Counselors will be available for anyone who needs to talk, according to Mansfield ISD.

The student will face criminal charges and be disciplined according to the Mansfield ISD Student Code of Conduct.

Timberview High School is located in Arlington and is part of the Mansfield ISD.

Police are still investigating and details are limited.

In October 2021, 4 were hurt after a student opened fire during a fight at the same high school. All the shooting victims are reportedly doing OK.

Timothy Simpkins, the teenager accused in that shooting is now facing multiple attempted murder charges from the Oct. 6, 2021 incident.