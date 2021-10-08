Timberview High School Shooting Investigation Focuses on Bullying and Gun

Arlington police say Timothy Simpkins has opted not to speak with detectives following Wednesday’s shooting at Timberview High School.

Police continue to investigate the shooting that injured four people and caused panic for an estimated 1,700 students and their families.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The 18-year-old suspect’s family has insisted he was the victim of bullying and was simply trying to protect himself.

Simpkins’ mother and family members say he was repeatedly bullied for having ‘nice things.’

They claim several incidents were reported to school officials and nothing was ever done about them.

When asked for documented proof of their claims, Simpkins’ grandmother told NBC 5 ‘no comment.’

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He posted a $75,000 bond and was released from the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday.

If convicted of second-degree felonies, Simpkins could receive probation of up to 20 years in prison.

The suspect’s family says they have received threats and fear for their safety.

Arlington police served a search warrant of Simpkins' home hours after the school shooting.

Police confirm other weapons were removed from his home but say that only one gun is linked to the crime scene.

A .45 caliber handgun was found in a Grand Prairie street and was sent to be tested.

Witnesses told police that as a fight between Simpkins and 15-year-old Zacchaeus Selby was broken up, Simpkins walked over to an orange backpack, pulled out a black firearm and opened fire.

Selby was shot four times, according to his family. A teacher was also shot, and another student was grazed by a bullet.

On Friday, police said they were still investigating where Simpkins got the gun.

Defense attorney and former prosecutor Russell Wilson is not associated with the cases.

NBC 5 asked Wilson for insight into the case and Simpkins’ possible claim of self-defense.

“Turning to use a firearm to shoot what appears to be his attacker, you could certainly understand how that situation might happen,” said Wilson. “I don’t necessarily believe the law will completely protect his conduct, particularly as it relates to the shooting of individuals who were not the attackers.”

Wilson says it’s important to wait for more details about what led up to the altercation between the teens.

Simpkins’ bond amount could also be increased, depending on what detectives are able to uncover.

Simpkins' attorney did not return NBC 5's request for comment on Friday.

Police are aware of allegations of bullying and are still investigating the claims.