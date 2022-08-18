Dallas

Tiger Found During Arrest at a Red Bird Home in DAS Custody: Officials

Dallas Animal Services said it secured the tiger, which is being held in protective custody

NBCDFW.com

A tiger was found at a Red Bird home where authorities were executing an arrest warrant Wednesday, Dallas police told The Dallas Morning News.

It happened in the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane, near Pecan Ridge Drive. Dallas police told DallasNews.com that officers were assisting U.S. marshals with a federal arrest warrant.

No word from Dallas police or the U.S. Marshals what the warrant was for, but police confirmed an arrest was made.

Dallas Animal Services told DallasNews.com they secured the tiger and that it is in protective custody “at an undisclosed location.”

The news of the tiger was a hot topic on social media, with rumors swirling it had escaped from the Dallas Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo took to social media to calm concerns saying, "we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the Zoo."

Some states prohibit private citizens from owning big cats, but Texas leaves it up to local governments to ban such exotic animals. In Dallas County, keeping a tiger as a pet is prohibited.

