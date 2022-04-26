Tiger Cub Confiscated in South Texas Now Has New Home in Wylie

A baby tiger that was confiscated in Laredo on Friday is now at its new home at In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie.

Friday the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Animal Care Services took possession of the cat as it was in violation of the dangerous wild animal ordinance.

This is the sixth time In-Sync Exotics has acquired tigers from the Laredo Border Patrol after cats were confiscated because of violations in the past.

The female tiger cub named Minnie was transported to the sanctuary on Sunday.

After the vets' health evaluation, they believe the cub to be about 2 months old. She has been receiving care since arriving at the sanctuary.

"We may not know much about her past, but we know she has a future full of happiness and love with us," said In-Sync Exotics' founder and president, Vicky Keahey.