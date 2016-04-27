texas

Tiger Captured in Conroe Sent to Sanctuary After Theft Attempt

Police said someone broke into the animal shelter where the cat was being kept before daybreak Wednesday

A tiger captured after being spotted roaming a residential neighborhood in a Southeast Texas city has been sent to an animal sanctuary -- but not before a suspected overnight bid to steal the animal from the city animal shelter.

A police spokeswoman said the young, female tiger captured April 21 by animal control officers was turned over Wednesday to the International Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Boyd, Texas.

However, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said someone broke into the animal shelter where the cat was being kept before daybreak Wednesday. A surveillance video showed the masked figure prowling around the shelter's large rooms, apparently searching for the tiger. McGinnis says one door the prowler didn't try was the one to the room where the tiger was kept.

No arrests have been made.

