How to get tickets to Peppa Pig theme park set to open in North Richland Hills this weekend

New Texas theme park brings Peppa Pig's world to life for young fans

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can soon immerse themselves in the world of Peppa Pig, as the new Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open on Saturday, March 1 in North Richland Hills.

This marks the second Peppa Pig theme park in the United States, following the inaugural park in Florida.

Designed specifically for children aged six and under, the park features five rides, nine themed play areas, daily live shows, and various dining options, all celebrating the beloved British cartoon family.

Attractions include:

  • Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster
  • Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure
  • Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride
  • Mr. Bull's High Striker
  • Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride

Interactive play areas such as Peppa Pig's treehouse and Rebecca Rabbit's playground offer additional fun for young visitors.

How to get tickets to Peppa Pig Theme Park

Tickets are available starting at $27.99 per person, with children under two admitted free. Annual passes, priced at $99.99, offer unlimited access to the park.

The park is located at 8851 Boulevard 26, adjacent to the NRH2O Family Water Park.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Peppa Pig theme park Dallas-Fort Worth website.

