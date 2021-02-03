Tickets on Sale for Welterweight Showdown Featuring Two DFW Natives

North Texans Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker will step into the ring and square-off on Saturday, March 20, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and Mo were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy.

The fighters are eager to return to the place they call home.

“I’m very happy to be fighting in front of my friends, family, and fans back at home again,” Ortiz Jr. said.

The fight will be the grand finale of highly competitive card that includes:

Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico vs. Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles

Luis “Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico vs. Alex Martin (15-3, 6 KOs) of Chicago

George Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas (Opponent to be announced.)

Hector Valdez (13-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas vs. Alberto Torres (11-3-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento

Oscar Acevedo (7-0) of Garden City, Kansas vs. James “Crunch Time” Willkins (9-1-0, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, New York

Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 6 KOs) of Duncanville (Opponent to be announced.)

DAZN will be streaming the fights worldwide, but Ortiz and Hooker urge their fellow neighbors in the Dallas area to attend the event at the Dickies Arena on March 20.

“With Vergil and I both being from the Dallas area, this is a fight that had to happen in the DFW metroplex. We are going to put on one hell of a show for all of our hometown fans…” Hooker said.

Tickets for the ‘Hometown Showdown’ 12-round fight are available starting Friday, Feb. 5.

Ticket cost ranges from $40-$200, and are available at www.dickiesarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.