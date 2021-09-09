Tickets for 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Sale Monday

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will be back in person next year, and tickets for the event go on sale Monday, Sept. 13.

This year, rodeo fans will be able to purchase tickets online at www.fwssr.com/tickets, by calling 817-877-2420 or visiting the Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery Street in Fort Worth.

While the Dickies Arena Box Office will be open on Monday for the launch of Stock Show rodeo ticket sales, its normal schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

"We're excited to make the rodeo ticket buying experience easy and convenient," said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. "Stock Show rodeo is a Fort Worth tradition and we're working hard to take the fan experience in Dickies Arena to new heights and make sure it stays a tradition for everyone regardless if they've lived here their entire life or just moved to our great city."

Specialty rodeos include the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding and the Texas Champions Challenge.

Get ready for a legendary good time at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - January 14 through February 5, 2022.