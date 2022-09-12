Ticket Sales Start Tuesday for 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Most of us are just ready to get to fall but the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wants us to think about January.

Ticket sales for the 2023 rodeo start Tuesday morning online, by phone or in person at the Dickies Arena box office.

There will be some two dozen rodeo experiences the 2023 run of the show:

Best of the West Ranch Rodeo

Best of Mexico Celebración

Cowboys of Color Rodeo

Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding

Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo

FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament

Tickets to the Stock Show’s Mustang Magic performances in the Will Rogers Coliseum also go on sale Tuesday.

The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs January 13 through February 4 for a 23-day celebration of rodeo, horse shows, live music, shopping, livestock exhibitions, carnival midway and more in the heart on the grounds of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

THREE WAYS TO PURCHASE: