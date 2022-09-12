Fort Worth Stock Show

Ticket Sales Start Tuesday for 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 23-day show runs January 13 through February 4

By Deborah Ferguson

Most of us are just ready to get to fall but the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wants us to think about January.

Ticket sales for the 2023 rodeo start Tuesday morning online, by phone or in person at the Dickies Arena box office.

There will be some two dozen rodeo experiences the 2023 run of the show:

  • Best of the West Ranch Rodeo
  • Best of Mexico Celebración
  • Cowboys of Color Rodeo
  • Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding
  • Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo
  • FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament
Tickets to the Stock Show’s Mustang Magic performances in the Will Rogers Coliseum also go on sale Tuesday.

The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs January 13 through February 4 for a 23-day celebration of rodeo, horse shows, live music, shopping, livestock exhibitions, carnival midway and more in the heart on the grounds of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

THREE WAYS TO PURCHASE:

  • Online at www.fwssr.com
  • By phone at 817-502-0011
  • Dickies Arena Box Office at 1911 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth

