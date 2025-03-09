Ennis

Severe thunderstorms take roof off a hotel in Ennis, cause damage across Ellis County

No injuries were reported in the incident

By Allie Spillyards

In Ennis, a Days Inn along I-45 lost its roof during a storm Saturday morning.

“It got eerily still. Then the tornado hit. It was the loudest wind I’ve ever heard. My husband’s been through a tornado before, so he knew what it was. He said, 'Shut that door.' We shut the door. It lasted 30 seconds. We opened the door back up and this is what you see," said Becky Hogle.

A cold front moving into North Texas early Saturday morning brought severe thunderstorms to the area, knocking out power for 6,000 Ellis County residents. Storms were scattered in coverage and hail up to a quarter size fell in parts of Johnson and Ellis Counties.

Hogle works at the hotel and said 20 rooms were occupied when the storm hit.

Upstairs, insulation and debris blanketed rooms left exposed to the sky.

Hogle said no one was injured.

Nearby, crews spent the afternoon boarding up the front of La Grande Supermarket after the front facade was knocked to the ground.

The city of Ennis said it was working with Oncor and Atmos Energy to restore utilities as quickly and safely as possible.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management was also on hand conducting a damage survey.

Ennis and Waxahachie asked people to report damage by taking the Individual State of Texas assessment tool. It helps emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damage after natural disasters. You can file at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

