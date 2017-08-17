Thunderstorms Move Through DFW Thursday, Flooding Possible

Live video from the Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

Scattered thunderstorms began moving through North Texas Thursday morning, bringing the threat of flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Dallas County until 10:30 a.m. A Flood Warning was issued in Denton, Cooke and Grayson counties until 10:45 a.m.



A Flood Advisory was also issued in Kaufman County until 10 a.m. and Collin County until 10:30 a.m.

NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston said the storms will persist for much of the morning for many locations with heavy downpours and lightning likely. A break in the rain is expected during the middle of the day, but a few showers and storms could redevelop.

Power Outages

As of 9 a.m., Oncor reported that 3,667 Dallas County customers had lost power. The company also reported significant outages in Denton (1,454 customers, Rockwall (924), Kaufman (217) and Tarrant (202) counties.

Flights Affected

The Federal Aviation Administration held all flights headed to Dallas Love Field at their place of departure until 6:30 a.m. due to the storms. The warning was then extended to 7:30 a.m.



As of 8:30 a.m., 43 departures and 60 were delayed at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. One departure and two arrivals were cancelled.

At Dallas Love Field, 28 departures and 23 arrivals had been delayed. One departure and one arrival had been cancelled.



SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

