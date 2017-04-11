Thunderstorms Bring Hail, Heavy Rain to North Texas

ttt-lightning1
NBC 5 News

Thunderstorms rolled through North Texas overnight, bringing quarter-sized hail and heavy rain.

Some counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that expired at about 4 a.m.

Counties south of the Metroplex — including Henderson, Hill and Navarro counties — remained under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 6 hours ago

‘We’re Still Here!’ Dallas Businesses Hit by Tornadoes Invite Customers Back

holidays 7 hours ago

Some Charitable Donations Declining This Holiday Season

As of 6:51 a.m., more than 2,000 North Texas customers were without power, led by Navarro (687), Johnson (650), Van Zandt (546), Henderson (483) and Dallas (175) counties, according to Oncor.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us