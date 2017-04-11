Thunderstorms Bring Hail, Heavy Rain to North Texas

Thunderstorms rolled through North Texas overnight, bringing quarter-sized hail and heavy rain.

Some counties were under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that expired at about 4 a.m.

Counties south of the Metroplex — including Henderson, Hill and Navarro counties — remained under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.

As of 6:51 a.m., more than 2,000 North Texas customers were without power, led by Navarro (687), Johnson (650), Van Zandt (546), Henderson (483) and Dallas (175) counties, according to Oncor.