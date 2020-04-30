Three Women Killed When Truck Slams Into Stalled Vehicle

Three women were killed early Thursday morning when the driver of a pickup truck slammed into the back of their stalled vehicle, officials say.

At 5:02 a.m., deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were notified about a stalled vehicle, with three women inside, stopped in the southbound inside lane of Interstate 35 near South Marsalis Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a crash scene involving two vehicles.

Investigators told NBC 5 that the driver of an oncoming Ford F-350 pickup slammed into the rear of the stalled vehicle, killing two of the three women at the scene of the crash.

The third woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:38 a.m.

The names of the three women will be released after their families have been notified of their deaths.

NBC 5 News

Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck stopped at the crash and was cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

It is not clear if the driver of the truck was injured, though the sheriff's office told NBC 5 other people were hospitalized after the crash.

Officials said it is not clear if any charges will be filed in connection with the fatal crash.