Dallas

Three teenagers shot at Dallas apartment complex

NBCDFW.com

Dallas police say three teenage boys are in the hospital after being shot overnight at an apartment complex in West Dallas.

Police say it appears a fight led to shooting and car chase between two groups of people at the Villa Creek Apartments.

The truck that the three boys were in crashed into a parked car and then a tree.

Police arrived to find three young men in the truck had been shot. They were taken to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunmen.

Dallas
