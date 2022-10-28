Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School

Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was brought to school on Friday.

In a letter sent to families and shared with NBC 5, Rowlett High School Principal Carmen Blakey said school administrators were notified a student on campus was carrying a weapon and that the school initiated their emergency protocol and put the school into a "Secure" mode.

Rowlett Police and Garland ISD security immediately responded and determined that there was a loaded weapon on campus.

No injuries were reported and the school said they expected to dismiss on time Friday afternoon.

Blakey said three students were identified and arrested in connection with the weapon and that in accordance with the district's zero-tolerance policy on weapons they will not be allowed to return to campus.

The district did not reveal any information about the students, including their ages or classes. They also did not reveal any specific information about the weapon or why it was brought on campus.

Rowlett Police told NBC 5 that a student told them he was assaulted by a group of students in the bathroom and that a gun was used in the assault. Police said they have not yet done a background check on the gun and that it'll be sent to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The school credited a student with alerting officials to the gun being on campus and thanked them for helping to keep everyone safe.

"Your safety is our top priority. We appreciate our students taking part in our see something, say something protocol and for bringing this to our attention," Blakey said in the letter. "We thank you for your help in keeping our students, staff, and families safe. We will remain vigilant in maintaining a safe and secure environment every day."

WHAT IS A SECURE MODE

According to the Garland ISD's emergency guide, there are five levels of protection at GISD schools: Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate, and Shelter.

"A Secure command is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. The public announcement for SECURE is “Secure! Get Inside. Lock Outside Doors. No One In – No One Out.” The SECURE command may occur during violence, criminal activity in the immediate neighborhood, or a dangerous animal on the playground. The SECURE command uses the security of the physical facility as protection."