Three Stabbed at Fort Worth's La Gran Plaza Shopping Center: MedStar

Three people were stabbed at Fort Worth's La Gran Plaza shopping center Wednesday afternoon, according to MedStar Mobile Healthcare.

Details on the attack are still being confirmed and police have not yet said what led to the stabbings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

MedStar said all three victims are expected to be OK, though where they were stabbed and their exact conditions are not yet known.

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is a shopping mall on the city's south side, at 4200 South Freeway.

Kevin Stewart, NBC 5 News

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.