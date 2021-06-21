Fort Worth

Three Robbed Fort Worth Pharmacy at Gunpoint: Police

The robbery occurred on June 8 at a north Fort Worth pharmacy

Three men robbed a north Fort Worth pharmacy at gunpoint on June 8 and left with a "large amount" of prescription drugs and money, Fort Worth police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department posted security footage of the robbery on Twitter. In the video taken at the pharmacy in the 2300 block of North Riverside Drive, two men held employees, including a delivery driver, at gunpoint.

Another man entered a few minutes later, police said, and the three left with a "large amount" of prescription drugs and money in large black trash bags.

Fort Worth PD also posted a photo of the vehicle the three men left in, a red 2015-2016 Hyundai with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information can call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4377.

