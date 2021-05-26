Three Police Officers Shot at Flower Mound Home

Three Flower Mound police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a home to check on a possible suicidal person.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive.

When officers arrived, they said a man inside the home opened fire, hitting three of the officers.

Two were transported to a local hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

A third was treated by paramedics on the scene and released.

Officers returned fire, and have not had any contact with the man inside the home since that point.

It's believed the man is the only person inside the home.

This is an ongoing situation and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

