Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting at an Arlington gas station Saturday night, police say.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene near a QuikTrip gas station in the 5600 block of South Cooper Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police said three adult males were transported to the hospital and two of them died from their injuries. The extent of the third victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Police told NBC 5 that the incident began with a fight, then the suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and shot the victims.

