Arlington

Police: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Arlington gas station, suspect in custody

The shooting happened near a QuikTrip gas station in Arlington

By Sara Hummadi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting at an Arlington gas station Saturday night, police say.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene near a QuikTrip gas station in the 5600 block of South Cooper Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police said three adult males were transported to the hospital and two of them died from their injuries. The extent of the third victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police told NBC 5 that the incident began with a fight, then the suspect allegedly pulled a gun out and shot the victims.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us