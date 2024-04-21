Three people shot at high school prom afterparty in Fort Worth

Three people were shot at a high school prom afterparty in Fort Worth overnight, leaving one victim in critical condition.

Fort Worth Police said the shooting happened at a home near 3900 Singleleaf Lane just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Eric Tatum’s home still bears a mark from the chaos: a bullet came through his garage door during the shooting, a reminder of when this quiet stretch of Singleleaf Lane erupted.

“I could hear the sound of cars driving back and forth screeching,” Tatum told NBC 5. “And then all of a sudden, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom in sequence.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The woman who owns the home where the shooting happened told NBC 5 this was a prom afterparty for her son, who attends Arlington Heights High School.

She said hundreds of uninvited guests showed up, and a fight broke out over a game of dice.

“It was something that was really, really out of control at that point,” Tatum said.

After the gunshots went off, witnesses told NBC 5 they heard screaming and saw teens running through the street.

Tatum said he was concerned to see a young man standing by one of his home’s windows.

“Just a little bit on edge, just a little bit on edge,” Tatum said. “And the first thing you think about is safety.”

As Fort Worth Police search for at least one shooter, people caught in the crossfire are thinking of the victims.

“Acts of violence like that have a tendency to have a ripple effect because it doesn’t just affect the one victim,” said Tatum. “You have the families, then you have the friends, and then you have people like me that don’t even know them and feel for them.”

NBC 5 reached out to the Fort Worth Police Department to ask if they have any information about the victims of the shooting. We’re waiting to hear back.