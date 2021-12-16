Three People Injured in Two Separate Overnight Shootings in Dallas: Police

Three people are injured after two separate shootings took place in Dallas on Wednesday night, police said.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Ohio Avenue and Toluca Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m.
Police said the incident took place after three masked individuals had an altercation with a person that resulted in a shooting.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
According to Dallas police, officers also responded to a second shooting in the 8000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.
The second shooting also took place at approximately 10:20 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they discovered that one person was shot in the back leg in a backside parking lot at the location.
Not long after, one person who had been shot in the back was dropped off by private vehicle to Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 34, police said.
According to police, both victims in the second shooting sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Both overnight shootings are still currently under investigation, police said.