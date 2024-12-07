Frisco police investigating possible double murder suicide after finding three people dead inside home

Frisco police say three people were found dead in a home Friday after they were called for a welfare check.

They say someone reported their coworker hadn't shown up for work and was unreachable.

Officers responded to the 10200 block of Bancroft Lane just before 4:30 p.m.

“I saw they had it blocked off at that corner, had it blocked off at that corner, had an SUV blocked off right here, and it was chaos. They had two SUVs blocked off in the backyard, and there was tape all over. And I was like, man something went down. Something went down,” said William Riddick.

Riddick grew up next door to the home he said police surrounded into the early hours Saturday morning.

While police were en route, a family member called 911 after entering the home and finding two bodies in the entryway. Police found a third in the garage.

They identified them as 54-year-old Ronald Morris, 53-year-old Stacy White and 15-year-old Gavin Morris.

Riddick said White owned the home and had lived there for nearly 20 years. He said Morris was living with her.

“She was respected. I will say that. She stayed to herself. If you did need something, she would come through for you,” he said.

Police said early evidence suggests a double murder-suicide, though detectives continue to investigate.

It’s a case they say could take time.

“Just pray for the family,” said Riddick.