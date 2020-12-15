Fort Worth

Three People Dead After Shooting at Fort Worth Car Dealership, Suspect Arrested

Fort Worth police say they are investigating the deaths of three different people after a shooting at a car dealership in Fort Worth.
NBC 5 News

Investigators were called to Bill's Auto Sales at 4230 Benbrook Highway on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the business from an apparent gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released.

Later Tuesday night, investigators said they had discovered two additional victims tied to the case, dead inside an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County. The identities of the two additional victims have also not been released.

Officers then executed a search warrant at the home of a suspect in the murders. The suspect was arrested and is being booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Capital Murder charges. Bond has been set at $1,000,000. The suspects' name has not been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the manner of death for the two victims found in Palo Pinto County.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

