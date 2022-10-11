North Texas

Three North Texas Cities Crack Top 100 ‘Best Small City in America' Study

According to the study, three cities finished in the top 100 cities

By Elvira Sakmari

southlake town hall
Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News

The cities of Southlake, Allen and Flower Mound ranked as the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub.

Southlake was ranked No. 35 in WalletHub's 2022 'Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.

According to the study, Southlake finished in the top 3% of the cities assessed, scoring a total of 67.82 points. Southlake also ranked the lowest in housing costs.

Lancaster, PA, finished in the top 1% of the cities assessed, according to WalletHub with a total of 71.04 points. The city also scored the best crime rate score.

Southlake has a population of about 31,105 with a median household income of $223,621. The city received a score of 20 in affordability, 110 in economic health, 712 in education, 427 in quality of life and 138 in safety.

Allen finished 52 on the list and Flower Mound finished at 89. In total, 20 North Texas cities were named in the list.

Source: WalletHub

