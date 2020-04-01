Three Minors Arrested in Ferris Police Pursuit

Three minors are in custody after a police chase in Ferris Wednesday morning.

According to the Ferris Police Department, officers pursued a stolen Ford pickup truck northbound on Interstate 45.

Police said the pursuit ended when the suspects went west on Singleton Boulevard from Walton Walker Boulevard to a dead end at the entrance to a water treatment plant.

Three minors surrendered at 6500 Singleton Boulevard and were subsequently apprehended, police said.

Police said the Texas Department of Public Safety’s helicopter assisted in the pursuit.