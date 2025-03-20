Fairfield

Three men injured, airlifted to hospital after Fairfield shooting, police say

By Lauren Harper

Three men are hospitalized after a shooting in Fairfield, the Freestone County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office, police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of Ike Street and South Bateman Road.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered three men with multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were airlifted to hospitals in Tyler, police said.

Officials have yet to release information regarding the severity of the victims' injuries or their current medical statuses.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police have not released information about the connection between the victims.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact Fairfield police.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

Fairfield
