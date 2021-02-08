Three Men Arrested, Charged in Fatal Stabbing Outside Sansom Park Pool Hall

Three men are in custody, accused in the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Chris Johnson outside a Sansom Park bar last fall.

Sansom Park police said Nathanial David McCurdy, Anthony Jordan Patterson, and Christopher Chase Bailey were arrested in Hunt County Sunday and are each charged with murder.

The investigation leading to the arrests began three months ago after Johnson was stabbed in the back outside 8 Ball Billiards and Bar along Jacksboro Highway on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Johnson's girlfriend, Joanna Garcia, told NBC 5 that shortly before leaving the bar Saturday morning Johnson got into an argument with the men and when he tried to leave he was stabbed in the back.

Johnson was taken by private vehicle to the intersection of Ohio Garden Road at Jacksboro Highway where he was placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Johnson died about an hour later, according to Sansom Park police.

NBC 5 News

Police didn't say what led them to name McCurdy, Patterson and Bailey as suspects, but did credit the arrests being made with help from the Fort Worth Police Department’s Gang Intelligence/Enforcement Teams, the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety’s TAG Unit and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

All three men were transported to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth and are being held on a $1,000,000 bond each. It's not clear if any of the men have obtained an attorney.