Three Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash in Denton County

Three people are injured after a crash in Denton County on Saturday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers investigated a four vehicle crash on State Highway 114 near Justin that occurred at approximately 10:09 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety said a 2012 Fiat, driven by 50-year-old Juan A. Fermin, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Highway 114.

The Fiat struck a Dodge pickup that was traveling west on SH 114 in the left lane, causing the Dodge to hit an Infinity that was in the right lane, DPS said.

According to DPS, after striking the Dodge pickup, the Fiat went into the right lane and struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.

Fermin was transported by air ambulance to Medical City Denton hospital and is being treated for severe injuries, DPS said. The driver of the Hyundai, 23-year-old Emilee D. Caraway, and an adult male passenger sustained undisclosed injuries and were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White hospital in Grapevine.

According to DPS, Caraway was treated and later released. No other individuals were injured during the crash.