Arlington homicide

Three in Custody, Charged With Capital Murder in 2021 Arlington Slaying

Three men face capital murder charges after an Arlington man was fatally shot at his home

NBC 5 News

Three men are in custody with each facing a capital murder charge for the 2021 slaying of Omar Juma.

Arlington police said Juma walked outside his home on the 8100 block of York Beach Place shortly after 4 a.m. for a planned meeting when three people attempted to rob him.

Police said Juma tried to escape back into his home but was followed by at least one man who tried to push open the door while shouting "give me the weed."

Juma and his brother were able to force the door closed and that's when someone outside started shooting into the door.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Juma was struck in the neck and subsequently died. The gunman continued firing outside the residence, damaging the victim's vehicle, police said.

Arlington police said Wednesday that the department previously arrested 25-year-old Dillen Fields and 24-year-old Darrian Hammonds in connection to the case and that on April 22 they made a third arrest, taking 20-year-old Roderion Coleman into custody.

All three men are facing a count of capital murder and are being held in the Tarrant County Jail. It's not immediately clear if any of the men have obtained attorneys.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Rangers 15 mins ago

Dallas Native and Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler to Throw Rangers First Pitch

Arlington ISD 18 mins ago

Arlington ISD Invests in Fiber Optics; Not Currently Considering Cell Towers for Connectivity

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police said Juma and the three suspects were involved in a marijuana transaction that had been arranged by Coleman.

The department said in a statement that detectives are confident they now have all suspects in custody related to this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Arlington homicide Det. Spencer Simmons at 817-459-4735. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Arlington homicideArlingtonArlington police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us