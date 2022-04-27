Three in Custody, Charged With Capital Murder in 2021 Arlington Slaying

Three men are in custody with each facing a capital murder charge for the 2021 slaying of Omar Juma.

Arlington police said Juma walked outside his home on the 8100 block of York Beach Place shortly after 4 a.m. for a planned meeting when three people attempted to rob him.

Police said Juma tried to escape back into his home but was followed by at least one man who tried to push open the door while shouting "give me the weed."

Juma and his brother were able to force the door closed and that's when someone outside started shooting into the door.

Juma was struck in the neck and subsequently died. The gunman continued firing outside the residence, damaging the victim's vehicle, police said.

Arlington police said Wednesday that the department previously arrested 25-year-old Dillen Fields and 24-year-old Darrian Hammonds in connection to the case and that on April 22 they made a third arrest, taking 20-year-old Roderion Coleman into custody.

All three men are facing a count of capital murder and are being held in the Tarrant County Jail. It's not immediately clear if any of the men have obtained attorneys.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, police said Juma and the three suspects were involved in a marijuana transaction that had been arranged by Coleman.

The department said in a statement that detectives are confident they now have all suspects in custody related to this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Arlington homicide Det. Spencer Simmons at 817-459-4735. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.