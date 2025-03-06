Wednesday morning 1,200 students and staff were evacuated from three Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District schools after a bomb threat was directed at a couple of the schools, according to Euless Police.

Police said around 10:24 a.m., officers responded to a bomb threat at KEYS High School and The District Alternative Education Program (DAEP), which are located at 1100 Raider Dr., in Euless. Investigators believe it was sent via email.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Out of an abundance of caution, police also evacuated Central Junior High, which is right next to the two campuses.

"The principal came over on the speaker and he was like, 'Evacuate the building!' Nobody knew what was happening," said Layla, a ninth-grade student.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We just see the teacher running, talking about something, 'Get up, get up, we got to evacuate the building!' Because we’re in the middle of testing, everybody is just confused," said Elie Mutele Fabila, who is in 9th grade.

Police said the school's resource officers immediately began evacuating everyone from the building to the football fields, which happened within minutes.

“As a fellow parent, very concerning, but since I have access to the radio, we were doing a different detail, but we all dropped what we were doing immediately and all the resources in the city flooded to the school," said Officer Tyler Killman, a spokesperson for Euless Police.

The department said in less than an hour, busses shuttled everyone from the schools to the HEB ISD administration office in Bedford.

Thousands of parents waited in line, sometimes for an hour, to reunite with their children and check them out.

“I’m actually relieved now because I’m able to see my girls now, but I was very nervous when I got the message that something was going on because they didn't tell us at first,” said Angie Benson a mother of two. “Even though there was a lot of people out there, it still felt like they had everything under control and they were no longer in danger.”

She and other parents echoed they appreciated the district’s updates even though at the time it was unclear what exactly was happening.

“I am grateful that the schools are very prepared and know what to do, I feel that makes me feel a little better about it, but it’s still nerve-racking,” said Benson.

Euless Police said K9 Officers from DFW International Airport, bomb squad members from the Northeast Tarrant County Area SWAT Team, Northeast Fire Dept. Association and North Richland Hills Fire all helped in checking the three buildings.

Authorities said no explosives were found.

Euless police said investigators learned the bomb threat was one of multiple sent to various schools in Central Texas.

“The threats were generalized in nature and determined not to be credible. There is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time,” said Euless Police in a statement.