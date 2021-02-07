Lake Highlands

Three Found Dead in Lake Highlands Apartment After SWAT Standoff: Police

Three people were found dead after a SWAT standoff at a Lake Highlands apartment complex Sunday night, police say.

Officers arrived at an active shooter call in the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police say.

Police said when officers arrived, someone fired at them and struck their squad car. Dallas SWAT was immediately called.

After attempting to get the shooter to surrender, SWAT officers entered the residence at about 7 p.m. and located two women and one man dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Dallas police said it did not appear any officers fired their guns. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

