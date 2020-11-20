Three Fort Worth Police Officers Presented With Lifesaver Awards

Three Fort Worth police officers were presented with Lifesaver Awards on Thursday for helping to save the lives of two shooting victims on Oct. 19.

The MedStar crews who were part of the response presented the awards to officers Jessica Morgan, Chelsey Newsom and Claudia Alfaro.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred on Oct. 19 when emergency units responded to a shooting call on Meadowbrook Drive at approximately 1 a.m.

Officer Alfaro arrived first and identified that there were two shooting victims, police said.

According to police, Alfaro saw that one victim has been shot in the neck and immediately began applying pressure to the wound until MedStar arrived on scene.

Police said officers Morgan and Newsom arrived on scene and began treating the second shooting victim who had been shot in the upper left thigh. The bullet traveled through her leg and lodged in her right upper thigh.

Officers Newsom and Morgan applied tourniquets to both of the victim's legs to stop the bleeding until a second MedStar Unit arrived, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the actions of officers Alfaro, Newsom, and Morgan were critical in saving lives of two victims who were at risk of bleeding to death.