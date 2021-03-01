Three Fort Worth ISD Schools to Offer In-Person Instruction Following Winter Storm Repairs

Three Fort Worth ISD campuses will resume in-person instruction this week following the recent winter storm.

Westpark Elementary School will return to offering in-person class on Monday, March 1, Bonnie Brae Elementary School offer in-person class on Wednesday, March 3, and Tanglewood Elementary School students will return to in-person in two stages.

Tanglewood Elementary students from grades three through five will report to campus on Monday while Pre-K through second grade students will return on Wednesday.

All three campuses will continue to offer virtual instruction as well, the school district said.

After several days of assessment and repairs following the winter storm, most Fort Worth ISD schools returned to normal operations on Feb. 24.

"Fort Worth ISD employees spent several days last week and worked all this past weekend to assess and repair any damage caused by the prolonged freezing weather as well as to restore connectivity," Superintendent Kent P. Scribner said. "Their work continues Monday and Tuesday as they ensure schools can once again offer in-person instruction as well as asynchronous education."

For all three schools, curbside Meals-To-Go service is free to all students and available Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The Friday pickups will include weekend meals, the District said.

According to Fort Worth ISD, parents will need to bring a copy of their child's ID, report card, or birth certificate if students are not with them.

The temporary Westpark pick-up site is Benbrook Middle/High School from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The temporary Bonnie Brae Elementary pickup sites are Carter Riverside High School from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Diamond Hill High School from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

At Tanglewood Elementary, the temporary pickup site is McLean 6th from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.