Three Firefighters Injured in Hood County Fire

Three Hood County volunteer firefighters were injured after a fire started Wednesday, officials confirm to NBC 5.

The first firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body, including his arms and face. He was flown to Parkland Health Burn Unit in Dallas. His condition is unknown at this time. Two others were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and are both recovering.

The fire started north of Tolar and quickly grew in thick oak and juniper brush. Local volunteer firefighters responded and additional crews from surrounding fire departments joined to help Tolar FD.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire is an estimated 450 acres and 20% contained. Crews continue to respond and are building containment lines. Three fire bosses have dropped water on the fire to slow progression in the area.

This story is developing.