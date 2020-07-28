Plano

Three Face Murder Charges in Connection to 2017 Plano Cold Case

From left: Jacob Anthony Malin, Christopher Jamond Walker and Ladarus Demarquis Earl Keys.
Plano Police Department

Three men have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Plano man in his own driveway three years ago, police say.

Christopher Collinvitti, 58, was shot and killed outside his home in the 7900 block of Case Drive on Nov. 7, 2017.

Tuesday, Plano police said they arrested 27-year-old Ladarus Demarquis Earl Keys of Cedar Hill, 28-year-old Christopher Jamond Walker of Arlington and 27-year-old Jacob Anthony Malin of Arlington in connection with the murder. All three men face a capital murder charge, police said.

Plano Police Detective Aaron Benzick met with reporters Monday morning, hoping to generate new leads in a murder case that has perplexed veteran investigators.

At the time of the shooting, police said the motive was unclear. Now, Plano police said the motive was a robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

