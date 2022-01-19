Denton

Watch: 3 Denton High Schools on Lockdown Due to ‘Unsubstantiated Threats'

Denton police say three high schools, Denton, Guyer, and Ryan, are all on lockdown due to "unsubstantiated threats" Wednesday.

Police tweeted they were investigating the threats at the Ryan and Denton campuses and that there was a large police presence at both schools.

Officials said the large presence was out of an abundance of caution and they asked people to avoid the area to allow officers to work.

A few minutes after making their initial announcement, police said they had also locked down Guyer High School.

Police have not revealed any information about the nature of the threats or how they were received.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are expected to reveal more information sometime Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

DentonDenton policeDenton ISDDenton Guyer High SchoolDenton High School
