Three Dead in Two Accidents in Dallas Overnight

Three people died in two separate crashes in Dallas overnight.

Two Dead on North Central Expressway

Two people died after a multi-vehicle accident on southbound North Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say five cars were involved. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police had to shut down the highway during the accident investigation.

Pedestrian Killed on Oak Lawn Avenue

Dallas police are investigating a fatal accident at the intersection of Oak Lawn and Maple Avenue.

It happened just before midnight.

Police say a car hit a woman at the intersection and pulled over at a nearby gas station. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

