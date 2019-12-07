Three Dead in Three Overnight Crashes

Three people were killed in three crashes in Grand Prairie, Fort Worth and Dallas late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The northbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike at Arkansas Lane remained closed until 7:30 a.m. Saturday after a deadly crash that happened at around 11 p.m. Friday night in Grand Prairie.

The Department of Public Safety says the preliminary investigation shows a Lamborghini was traveling north when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail. The driver died at the scene, a passenger was transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the crash.

The northbound lanes of South Freeway near East Magnolia Avenue were closed in Fort Worth as police investigated and cleaned up a deadly accident at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Fort Worth police say two trucks were involved in an accident. One pickup rear-ended a second, causing it to spin out and eject the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver from the other vehicle tried to leave the scene, but Fort Worth's Air One police helicopter spotted him. Samuel Delacruz, 39, was taken into custody and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

The victim's identity has not been released.

And one person is dead after a crash at the Interstate 30 split to Interstate 35 in Dallas at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department says the driver crashed into a barrier splitting the highway to go northbound and southbound on I-35. He was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The driver was taken to Methodist Central, where he later died. He was identified as 24-year-old Victor Bravo.