Three Dallas Firefighters Hurt Fighting Overnight House Fire

Three Dallas firefighters were injured fighting a fire just after midnight Thursday according to a firefighter on the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a fire in the 2200 block of Mail Avenue near Dallas Love Field and the occupants of the house were evacuated to safety.

Shortly after crews arrived on the scene, there was a mayday call.

Listen to audio from Broadcastify of a mayday call during Dallas Fire-Rescue’s response to a house fire in the 2200 block of Mail Avenue in Dallas Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Three firefighters were injured, one was treated at the scene and two were taken to a local hospital according to a firefighter at the scene.

No word on the extent of their injuries or their current condition.