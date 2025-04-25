Three bodies found near Hood County creek; investigation ongoing

Authorities say three bodies were found Wednesday near a water-filled creek along FM 167 (Temple Hall Highway) in northern Hood County.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the remains described as a Black male, a white male, and a white female were recovered and sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials say forensic analysis will be used to determine the identities as well as the cause and manner of death.

This discovery comes just days after a public plea for information was issued in Parker County concerning three individuals who had not been seen in several days. Officials have not confirmed any connection between the two developments.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing their joint investigation. Officials say more details will be released in future updates as the case develops.

The earlier search effort centered around a home in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane, where deputies found concerning conditions and spoke with witnesses who last had contact with the residents. That led investigators to believe the individuals may have been in danger or in need of medical help.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Tips may be submitted anonymously, and rewards of up to $1,000 may be available for information that assists the investigation.