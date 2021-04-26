Three Arrested After Armed Robbery, Police Chase From Balch Springs to Mesquite

Three people are in custody after a police chase involving multiple Dallas County police departments early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident began as an armed robbery in Balch Springs at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said four possible armed robbery suspects were inside a vehicle.

The subsequent chase traveled from Balch Springs to Dallas, where one of the suspects jumped out of the car and took off running, police said.

According to police, officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle in Mesquite.

Police said one person was arrested inside the vehicle, but two others ran off into a nearby wooded area.

At approximately 3:14 a.m., a police K9 unit located both of the suspects in the woods, police said. One of the suspects was treated at the scene for injuries.

According to police, it is not clear what happened to the fourth suspect who fled from the car during the middle of the chase.

The chase involved multiple agencies, including police from Balch Springs, Mesquite, and Dallas as well as DISD police and the Department of Public Safety's helicopter.