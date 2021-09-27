Three Arlington Schools Again on Lockout After Gunshots Reported Nearby

The Arlington Independent School District says three schools are on lockout Monday afternoon due to police investigating a report of gunshots in the area.

Officials with the district confirmed Adams and Atherton elementary schools and Sam Houston High School are all on lockout due to police activity in the area.

Lockout is a security measure where the exterior doors of a school are locked to prevent people from entering the building but students are able to continue classes and moving around within the building. The district said Sam Houston was originally on lockdown, but that condition was changed when police determined there was no threat to the building.

Arlington police, meanwhile, told NBC 5 Monday afternoon they received a call at about 12:30 p.m. about a fight involving teens at a gas station on Arkansas Lane. Police said the shots fired call was at the same location.

No injuries related to gunfire have been confirmed.

The three schools, which are located within a mile of each other along Sherry Street on the city's east side, were placed on lockout two weeks ago when a shooting was reported on Sherry Street.

Officers didn't initially find a victim during that investigation but did find a car with bullet holes. A victim later showed up at a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is not known and no arrests were announced by police.