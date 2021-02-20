Thousands Raised to Cover Restaurant Tabs for Winter Storm Victims

More than $50,000 dollars has been raised in an effort to cover restaurant tabs around DFW for those still feeling the effects of this week’s winter storm.

It’s an initiative from Staff Meal, which started to provide meals for restaurant workers during the pandemic.

By partnering with food writer @askfoodbitch and other Dallas area social media accounts, Staff Meal is using donations to provide hot meals for anyone without power, water or currently in need.

All you have to do is check Instagram each day for a list of participating restaurants, walk-in and request the “Staff Meal special.” Each restaurant will have one or two options.

“We’re going to keep doing it as long as we can. The funds are still coming in. It’s amazing the generosity of the money coming in from local people. And I’m pretty sure if I had time to research, we have money coming in from not local, so I’m sure it’s coming in from all over,” said Staff Meal CEO Cheryl Wise.

Sunday’s Staff Meal Special will available at BBBop Seoul Kitchen and Bisous Bisous in Dallas, Pizza Americana in Richardson and Manna Juice in Mansfield.

