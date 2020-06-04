Thousands Pray for Racial Equality at Collin County Courthouse

Prayer is how many are getting through these difficult days.

Thursday, thousands united in McKinney for a community-wide prayer on the steps of the Collin County Courthouse.

“All races of people, all denominations of people doing the one thing we know will work and that is pray,” said Alicia Johnson, an Allen resident.

About a dozen churches from around Collin County hosted the event which was organized in three days.

“We're fighting for justice and against racism. We believe racism is at its heart a sin issue,” said One Community Church campus pastor Matt Anderson.

Pastors pleaded for honesty insisting change can only happen when wrongs are recognized.

"We need to repent. We need to change our own hearts away from racism and prejudices and move toward equality," said Peter Park, pastor at Chase Oaks Church Legacy Campus in Plano.

Kareem Simmons brought his sons from north Dallas. He said he prays they see change in their lifetime.

“It doesn't show in the efforts being fought right now but like I told them, in order for things to change you have to be in position to change laws,” Simmons said.