george floyd protests

Thousands Pray for Racial Equality at Collin County Courthouse

Pastors from across Collin County held a community prayer at the Collin County Courthouse

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC 5 News

Prayer is how many are getting through these difficult days.

Thursday, thousands united in McKinney for a community-wide prayer on the steps of the Collin County Courthouse.

“All races of people, all denominations of people doing the one thing we know will work and that is pray,” said Alicia Johnson, an Allen resident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 3

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

george floyd protests 17 mins ago

Protesters Demand Answers from Dallas Police Association

About a dozen churches from around Collin County hosted the event which was organized in three days.

“We're fighting for justice and against racism. We believe racism is at its heart a sin issue,” said One Community Church campus pastor Matt Anderson.

Pastors pleaded for honesty insisting change can only happen when wrongs are recognized.

"We need to repent. We need to change our own hearts away from racism and prejudices and move toward equality," said Peter Park, pastor at Chase Oaks Church Legacy Campus in Plano.

Kareem Simmons brought his sons from north Dallas. He said he prays they see change in their lifetime.

“It doesn't show in the efforts being fought right now but like I told them, in order for things to change you have to be in position to change laws,” Simmons said.

This article tagged under:

george floyd protestsCollin County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us