Thousands of high school students in Dallas this week for Texas FFA State Convention

Thousands of high school students are in Dallas this week for the 95th Texas FFA State Convention.

The annual convention Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center showcases the role of agriculture in solving real-world problems.

More than 15,000 students will connect with peers, industry pros and agriculture science teachers from across the Lone Star State to celebrate service, leadership and innovation in Texas' agricultural community.

It's not all about living on a farm.

"If you were to think about the definition of agriculture, a lot of people just think about the production of animals and crops for food, right? Agriculture touches every single thing that we eat, every single thing that we wear, what we drive, what we live in, what we build," said Texas FFA Association executive director Jennifer Jackson. "There's just so many aspects of agriculture. And so having students from every single part of Texas, whether it be rural or urban, gives us an opportunity to create advocates for ag education and the agricultural industry."

More than 140 scholarships totaling more than $2.3 million dollars will also be awarded to graduating seniors.

Dallas will host the Texas FFA state convention six out of the next 10 years - making it one of the first groups to have its event in the city's new convention center when it opens in 2028.