Thanksgiving

Thousands of Families Receive Meals at Food Distribution Events Across North Texas

Families got turkeys and all the trimmings for a holiday meal

By Yona Gavino

NBC 5 News

Organizations across North Texas teamed up to provide families in need with meals ahead of Thanksgiving week.

The Dallas Mavericks partnered with Minnie’s Food Pantry to host an annual Thanksgiving giveaway. 

“We want to serve with love and that’s what we are doing," Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said. "I have to say, for the Mavs, we don’t just work here. We don’t just play here, we live here too. We are involved in this, and we are as loud, rowdy, and proud as we are at the arena."

There was live music and meals for grateful families. 

“I am a single mom. I have two kids and my handicapped mother. So yeah, it’s a blessing," Renee Ritch said. "It’s so tough in these times of being a single mom."

Some drivers even lined up the night before.

“People have been here since 8 o’clock last night. We are serving 4,000 people today. It is incredible what is happening here at Minnie’s Pantry today. It’s 1,300 more than last year,” Marshall said.

In Dallas, CitySquare gave away 1,200 turkeys to people who had vouchers.

“That’s double the amount in past years, so it’s a new record for us,” CitySquare Food Pantry Volunteer Coordinator Liz Salas said.

Another big food giveaway Saturday was a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas and Baskets for Good.

Volunteers assembled meals this week and on Saturday volunteers delivered Thanksgiving baskets to more than 400 families.  

