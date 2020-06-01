Thousands March Through Denton Monday Night

Several thousand people marched in Denton Monday night, protesting the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The march started and ended at the historic Denton County Courthouse and was scheduled to end by 8:45 p.m. so protesters could comply with the city's 9 p.m. curfew.

NOW: Hundreds of people filling the Denton Square, 30 minutes after curfew was supposed to begin. No arrests. Police tell me they’re asking for voluntary compliance. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/nb1bsE4Va5 — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) June 2, 2020

However, after 10 p.m. hundreds of people remained on the Denton Square and police said they would ask people to voluntarily comply with the curfew.

Denton police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted an hour after the city's curfew took effect, urging people to go home.