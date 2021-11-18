Thousands Expected at Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Thanksgiving is days away, and families needing help getting food on the table will find it Thursday morning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Tarrant Area Food Bank kicks its off Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market at 8 a.m. It's estimated that the market will serve 3,000 to 5.000 families.

With all the talk about higher food prices and shortages, the food bank made a commitment to get as many turkeys on the table as possible.

"We made the decision that we were going to ensure that our community receives turkeys. So we purchased turkeys. We used some of our donor money to go out and buy turkey," said TAFB President and CEO Juliet Butner.

While there won't be turkeys for everyone, other donors have stepped up with thousands of chickens.

"This year with the supply chain challenges we had and still be able to pull it off with our donors and corporate sponsors, it's just a great thing to see that one more year that we're gonna have people in need be able to go out there and feed their families," said Mitchell Ward, owner of Dallas-based logistics company MW Logistics. Ward is a big partner of TAFB and the North Texas Food Bank which will host its big Thanksgiving distribution on Saturday.

NTFB will be hosting a distribution this Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at UNT Dallas. Chickens and other non-perishable food items will be available to prepare with your holiday meals. Please share to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/9WmJDnc75q — North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb) November 16, 2021

TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK THANKSGIVING EVENTS

Thursday, Nov. 18

8 a.m. - Noon

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Friday, Nov. 19

Como Community Center, FW 76107

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

8 a.m. until supplies run out

True Love Sanctuary, FW 76104

NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK THANKSGIVING DISTRIBUTION

Saturday, Nov. 20

UNT Dallas

9 a.m. - Noon