Thousands enjoy fall temps at Texas Pumpkin Day

It may be hard for many of us to remember the last time it wasn't sweltering hot outside.

On Saturday, a cold front finally brought a temperature dip and drew crowds of people outdoors.

“Once I got outside, I was like, ‘Okay, let me change my wardrobe, you know, feel the fall vibes," said Brandon Collier.

“It is sunny and cool," said three-year-old Albert Torres.

“Sunny and cool, and it’s not hot! We love it, it’s not hot outside anymore," echoed Albert's mom, Andrea Torres.

Thousands came to the Dallas Farmers Market's Texas Pumpkin Day to get their fall fix.

"We’re just trying to spend the whole day and the whole night just doing fall stuff and enjoying the day," said Bryan Howard, at the market with his wife and three children.

“Since I normally host a Soulful Sunday every other Sunday in our community, I bought those gentleman’s seasonings and getting some pumpkins, going to make a pumpkin chili," said Brandie Archie.

Rachel Livingston bought a shirt with a ghost wearing a beanie with the words, "Creep it real."

“I’m getting into the Halloween spirit," Livingston said.

Savannah Nordstrom, director of the market, said they bring in truckloads of pumpkins from West Texas for Pumpkin Day, and this year, they expect even more sales than last year.

“On this day, we sell about 3,000 pumpkins," Nordstrom said.

She said because of the weather this year, you may not find as many giant pumpkins in their patch.

“It was really hard, especially with the limited rain, so some of the pumpkins are a little bit smaller, but we still have over 20 varieties," she said.

Still, plenty for a bigger crowd is also expected this year- an estimated 12,000 people.

Although Pumpkin Day is over, the Dallas Farmers Market pumpkin patch is open every day until October 31st: